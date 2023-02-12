Explosion occurred while trying to disarm the object, discovered 3 days earlier; no one was hurt

A World War II bomb exploded on Friday (10.Feb.2023) in the city of Great Yarmouth, in Norfolk, England. According to local police, the explosion occurred while Army bomb disposal experts were trying to defuse it. No one was hurt.

Explosion damage was mitigated because of a sand structure built around the explosive device. Debris was removed from the site and some repairs were carried out to the road surface where the pump was located.

The road has since been reopened and residents have returned to their homes. The bomb weighed 250 kilos and had been discovered by the British authorities on Tuesday (7.Feb.2023).

