The bomb disposal device

A.When the button was pressed shortly after midnight on Wednesday and the bomb exploded, Dieter Schwetzler was standing two streets behind the houses and could only hope. He felt the earth shake, heard the rumble. The explosive force that discharged into the earth. Then he heard the whistle, something flew past him. A fragment of a bomb, he suspects. This is how one imagines the work of a bomb defuser. Always close. And after work is done, you see life a little more relaxed.

Schwetzler is anyway a person who carries calm within himself. The 64-year-old native of Westphalia has now defused so many bombs that he can hardly count them. The one in the Northrend was definitely one of the more difficult specimens. In contrast, the giant bomb on the University Campus Westend four years ago was almost “harmless”. It was big, but didn’t threaten to explode with the slightest shock. “It is easy to defuse a bomb or, as in this case, to detonate it, never,” says the fireworker, who always starts his day at half past six in the morning. “The thrill is always there.” Fear? He doesn’t have that. “You suppress that when you stand by the bomb. However, I have a lot of respect. ”Schwetzler learned his trade in the Bundeswehr. When he – as a conscript – began his service, they were urgently looking for fireworkers. So the sixty-four year old got into the drop ammunition department. Frankfurt has now become a kind of second home. Because so much is being built in the city, many bombs are found, which Schwetzler and his team then have to defuse – or even blow up. In 2010 he finally came to the Darmstadt Regional Council. He has been head of the ordnance disposal service since 2017.

On Thursday night he stood at the crater left by the detonation of the 500-kilo bomb on Schwarzburgstrasse and patiently answered journalists’ questions. Then he seeks calm for a moment and stays aside. Take a deep breath. Time for the end of the day, well after midnight. Who knows when he will be called back to Frankfurt. (isk.)



Residents have to leave their homes.

:



Image: dpa





The fled

“Hey,” says Ingo Henning, “we once sat on a bomb.” Without knowing it, of course. In the past, says the pensioner, there used to be a Spaniard at the Glauburgbunker, there were tables and very good tapas outside. But now the Spaniard is gone, and Ingo Henning and his wife have to sit on a narrow wooden bench in the ice rink. The two pensioners from Matthias-Beltz-Platz are among a few hundred residents who came to the evacuation center in the course of the evening, the last refuge for all those bomb refugees who could not find shelter anywhere else so quickly.

Most of the people in the hall are older, several are handicapped, and a few migrant families can also be seen. They are all spread out throughout the hall, sitting on beer benches, lying on one of the around 50 camp beds with a handbag and a dachshund, or they have settled down on one of the more than 3,000 seats at least 1.50 meters apart. And wait for the big bang. A man with a mask on his bald head and chewing gum in his mouth preferred to sit on the hard side wall, his trolley case is to his right, the cell phone’s charging cable is plugged into the socket on the left. “I was smart, I secured this spot right away,” he says proudly. But of course he likes to share the socket, that is clear. In this situation everyone moves together, despite the safety distance.