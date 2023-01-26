BERLIN (Reuters) – Global vehicle production will fall by around 20% by 2026 due to a shortage of semiconductors if no measures are taken to tackle the problem, German auto association VDA said on Thursday, citing a commissioned study.

The study found that shortages of electronic components led to a 9% drop in global auto production in 2021, the VDA added in a statement.

The research claims that demand for chips is expected to triple by 2030, as automakers transition to electric vehicles and include entertainment and autonomous driving features in their models.