Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the World Utilities Conference will be launched from May 9 to 11, hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company “TAQA”, to discuss the transformation Digital and sustainability in the fields of water desalination and wastewater management and its role in making a quantum leap in the sector’s ability to address water scarcity in the world. The strategic discussion sessions included in the agenda of the conference, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), will discuss ways to benefit from advanced technologies for managing scarce water resources, including a panel discussion entitled “The Role of Desalination and Water Recycling in Treating Water Scarcity in the World.” ». The panel of speakers participating in the session includes Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company, Tavor Allon, CEO of IDE Technologies, Peter Earl, President of Baywater, and Amit Chakravarty, Vice President of Strategy, Governance and Systems at the Water Company. Wataniya, and Fatima Al Shayji, Vice President of Asset Management at Abu Dhabi National Energy Company “TAQA”, and the session was moderated by Bjorn Ewers, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Strategic Analytics Partner for the World Utilities Conference. The Boston Consulting Group explained that according to the 2019 Water Summit, there are four main areas that must be addressed to overcome water-related obstacles, which include developing and strengthening standards related to international reporting processes on water and sustainability risks, in addition to including water and sustainability topics in the daily decision-making process at The level of companies and partners, in addition to ensuring their business sustainability plans to understand the value of water, and the role of governments in developing a solid framework for water management and bridging the financing gap to ensure its availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation by 2030. The factors of urbanization and population growth in various cities of the world, to As well as the effects of climate change, in causing a significant increase in the levels of demand for fresh water, while the issue of water scarcity has increasingly highlighted the importance of innovative solutions in this field, including desalination and wastewater recycling. Fresh water represents only 3% of the total water on the planet, with two-thirds of this percentage frozen or unavailable for use. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, as many as 1.1 billion people around the world lack access to water, while 2.7 billion people suffer from water scarcity for at least one month annually, in addition to the exacerbation of the problem of water scarcity due to the new challenges imposed by change. Climatic conditions, which include droughts, floods and storms. The report “The Growth Opportunities of the Water Sector in the Middle East” issued by the Frost & Sullivan Foundation indicated that the digitization of assets is one of the most important solutions available to confront the high rates of water scarcity, as water assets equipped with advanced digital technologies can provide continuous, safe and effective water supply services. In terms of cost, by enhancing operational performance and addressing pressing issues in the water sector, such as aging infrastructure, rising operational costs, compliance costs, process management, asset quality, and efficiency of services and facilities. Public service companies are following in the footsteps of governments in setting their goals for climate neutrality and adopting emissions reduction strategies, by starting to explore optimal ways to ensure the sustainability of the water and wastewater sectors while reducing their carbon emissions. For example, these companies worked on Significantly increase its investments in smart electronic sensors for asset monitoring and advanced data analytics platforms powered by artificial intelligence technology, with the aim of enhancing systems performance, as these investments focus on reducing energy consumption and enhancing its efficiency. Services and assets aimed at achieving sustainability in the areas of water desalination, wastewater recycling and digital transformation are among the most prominent growth opportunities available in the water and wastewater sectors in the Middle East, as the region witnessed many efforts to explore the advantages of digital transformation in the infrastructure of the water sector. Water as part of efforts to enhance its ability to address water scarcity. Several initiatives are expected to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions over the next decade, including the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to reduce water demand by 21%, and increase reliance on treated water by 95% by 2036. and the Qatar initiative in Saudi Arabia that seeks to reduce per capita water consumption in the Kingdom by nearly half, to contribute to reducing consumption rates from 236 liters in 2019 to 150 liters by 2030. Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said, The organizer of the World Utilities Conference: “The world is witnessing an increasing need for clean and available water in light of the effects of urbanization, population growth and global warming phenomena that we are witnessing, as there are many opportunities available to the public services sector, which would contribute to enhancing its flexibility, efficiency and sustainability. With digital transformation as one of the most prominent solutions available in this field.” Hudson added: “We look forward to meeting industry leaders at the World Utilities Conference to discuss and discuss these issues and collaborate in shaping a successful future in the field of desalination and water management.” The World Utilities Conference is set to attract more than 10,000 utilities professionals from around the world to discuss and debate an agenda of important industry topics, including the future of water supply and low-carbon energy.