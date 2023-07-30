Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/29/2023 – 20:17 Share

Joining the delegation of the Brazilian Confederation of University Sports (CBDU) in Chengdu (China) provided me with an unforgettable day: being part of the men’s volleyball team, being able to be alongside the athletes and the coaching staff from start to finish. Follow and feel the anxiety before entering the court, the confidence, the euphoria, the difficulties and also the defeat.

Brazil debuted against Germany and lost by 3-0, with partials of 32/30, 25/20 and 25//20. Despite not having won, the selection showed an enormous capacity for overcoming. Brazil is in Group D, with Germany, Italy and Taipei (China). Brazil’s next match will be against Taipei (China), on Monday (31), at 8 am (Brasília time). the competition has Live broadcast on the Internet. check out HERE the full schedule.

On the way to Hongyi Gym, the soundtrack alternated between funk, rap and pagoda It was a familiar atmosphere, a ‘Brazilianness’ that I hadn’t felt since I arrived in Chengdu. In the locker room, during concentration and preparation to enter the court, the Charlie Brown Jr band. played on the sound box: “stories, our stories. Fight days Glory days”. Brazil knew it was going to have to fight a lot.

Not all players train together, only those from the Universidade do Oeste de Santa Catarina. Therefore, chemistry needs to be acquired during competition. Before the official debut, Brazil had already played a friendly against the same Germany, and was defeated even with some tranquility.

But, as the players said during the lecture given by coach Evandro Elias Pontes, the yellow jersey weighs heavily. After the prayer chain and the words of captain Vinícius Silveira, the Brazilian team left the locker room confident.

Perhaps not even the Germans expected such a focused team. In the middle of the first set, a possible fear of being beaten gave way to the hope of victory. The Brazilians even opened a five-point lead, but the strong German team reacted and the set was decided in detail.

The final two sets showed that Germany is in a better moment. Even so, Brazil fought hard. Of course, the athletes did not like the defeat, however, the balanced game gives confidence to fight for a place in the next phase, as revealed by captain Vinícius.

“We knew that Germany was a well-knit team, with very tall players. We missed the first set due to some mismatches, mainly on the court, but I think we showed good volleyball. We thank all the Brazilian fans, who make an absurd difference, including the Chinese fans who supported us. People are confident. Let’s take Taipei-China and Italy, but game by game we evolve. The group is getting to know each other, sometimes it’s difficult to get along in a short time, but putting on the Brazil shirt earns a very high motivation. So let’s go upstairs.”

The Brazilian delegation is in Chengdu with 150 athletes in 11 of the 18 disciplines being disputed at the event: diving, badminton, table tennis, taekwondo, kung fu (the martial art is called wushu in China), basketball, swimming, athletics, judo, tennis and volleyball.

* Maurício Costa traveled as part of the delegation of the Brazilian Confederation of University Sports (CBDU). The entity invited EBC to participate in the coverage during the 17 days of competition in Chengdu.