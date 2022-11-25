World Triggersthe manga series of Daisuke Ashiharawill not be present with a new chapter in the January 2023 issue of the magazine Jump SQ. This was revealed by the author himself, who through his Twitter page cites new health problems as the cause of the stop.

As reported in the tweet in question, the manga will resume publication in the issue of February 2023 of the magazine, which will go on sale from January 4, 2023.

In the recent period, the series has totaled several breaks for the same reason: in 2022 it stopped in January, May and July, and also in 2021 the situation was practically identical. And that’s fine. When problems of a physical nature occur (they too are human beings, it is good to remember this from time to time), it is always right to think first of health.

Born in the weekly magazine Shonen Jump in 2013, the manga series World Triggers it then moved on to the monthly magazine in 2018 Jump SQThe popularity of the work has ensured the production of an anime adaptation, the seasons of which are offered in legal streaming by the platform Crunchyroll.

In a universe where the Earth is the most technologically backward but at the same time the most prosperous planet, it is not easy to defend against the threats of alien invaders. Mikado City is besieged by the Neighbors, and the only ones able to counter them are the members of the Border agency, equipped with a special weapon called the Trigger which allows you to exploit the energy present in each being, the Trion, to enhance its capabilities… Osamu Mikumo attends middle school in Mikado City and is a boy with a strong sense of justice. His life takes a sudden turn the day he meets Yuma Kuga, a student with a mysterious identity, who has recently moved to the city…

Source: Official Twitter page Street Anime News Network