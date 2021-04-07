Henry cavill It seems that he has a girlfriend, and a recent series of photographs broke the hearts of many of his fans who were excited about the possibility of dating the actor.

The news was released through the site Dailymail, where it is ensured that the couple was caught walking through the streets of London together with Kal, the puppy of whom gives life to Geralt in The witcher.

Henry cavill, 37 years old, was captured in several images taken by a paparazzi, and as you can see, at all times he is holding his girlfriend’s hand.

Fans reacted to photos of Henry Cavill and his girlfriend

As expected, the actor’s fans were quick to show their feelings, and believe it or not, many video game fans expressed their pain.

In twitter and facebook memes began to appear in which Henry cavill is the protagonist, and yes, many of them are sad or angry.

The risque memes could not be absent.

The reactions reveal that many are secretly bisexual.

So far the identity of the girlfriend of Henry cavill, but his identity is likely to come to light in the next few days.

Although many fans of the actor seem to be sad with this news, we should be happy to see him happy, and if she won his heart, she probably also shares his love for video games.

Henry cavill He has had several girlfriends in the past, his most recent relationships being with Lucy Cork and even Kaley Cuoco, the famous Penny from The Big Bang Theory.

We wholeheartedly hope that their new relationship will be long-lasting and successful, for there is a little bit of cuddling for Superman’s little heart.

What do you think of Henry Cavill’s new girlfriend?

We recommend you:

Source.



