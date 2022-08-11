World Trade | The Biden administration, struggling with inflation, considered relaxing China’s import tariffs, but the conflict around Taiwan “changed everything”

Biden, who is preparing for mid-term elections at the end of autumn, hopes that the rate of inflation will slow down, and according to Reuters, has already been considering various ways to reduce customs duties on Chinese products for months.

According to the news agency, the president Joe Biden the administration has considered several options for the previous president Donald Trump’s to the tariffs and restrictions placed on Chinese products during the reign.

Tariffs raise the price of Chinese imports to the US for US companies, which in turn raises consumer prices in the country. It is poison to the country’s efforts to curb its high rate of inflation.

Inflation, i.e. the increase in consumer prices, slowed down a bit in July, but was still very high at 8.5 percent.

Biden, who is preparing for mid-term elections at the end of autumn, hopes that the rate of inflation will slow down, and according to Reuters, has already been considering various ways to reduce customs duties on Chinese products for months.

According to the news agency, Biden has considered completely ending some customs duties and expanding the list of products excluded from customs duties, but also exploring the possibility of new additional duties.

Reuters more drastic measures, such as removing old tariffs or imposing new ones, have now been put on hold. The reason is China’s response from the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi Taiwan trip.

In response, after Pelosi’s visit, China began a massive military exercise near Taiwan and announced that it would end cooperation with the United States in eight different areas. For example, it cancels several defense meetings and freezes the climate negotiations between the countries.

According to China, Taiwan is part of China, and it does not consider Taiwan to be an independent state. According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Pelosi “interfered in China’s internal affairs and disrespected China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” during her visit to Taiwan.

China’s with the actions, the Biden administration has had to put the brakes on its customs plans. It does not want to further escalate the sensitive situation by imposing new restrictions or tariffs, but it also does not want to appear to be backing down in the face of China’s actions.

“I think Taiwan changed everything,” a source familiar with the latest twists and turns in the administration’s tariff deliberations told Reuters.

White House Representative Saloni Sharman according to President Biden had not made a decision on the matter before the events in Taiwan, and still has not made such a decision.

“Nothing has been put on the shelf or put on hold. All options are still on the table. The president is the only person who will make a decision on the matter, and he will do what is best for us,” Sharman said, according to Reuters.

Reuters according to the administration’s attention is currently on the exception list of customs payments. At the time, President Trump’s administration approved exemptions to the tariffs it set for more than 2,200 import categories important to the country.

The waivers expired when Biden took office in January 2021, and only 352 of them have been reinstated under his administration.

According to Reuters, many industrial organizations and politicians have requested that the exception list be expanded.