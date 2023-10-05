Pressures in China’s huge real estate market also prompted the World Trade Organization to lower its forecast for trade growth to just 0.8 percent this year, less than half the increase it had previously expected.

“The expected slowdown in trade in 2023 is cause for concern due to the negative repercussions on the standard of living of people around the world,” said the Organization’s Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The updated data stated that the volume of global merchandise trade is expected to grow this year by 0.8 percent, i.e. “less than half of the 1.7 percent increase in April’s forecast.”

She added that “the expected growth of 3.3 percent in 2024 will remain almost unchanged from previous estimates” of 3.2 percent.

The World Trade Organization expects global real GDP (adjusted for inflation) to rise by 2.6 percent at exchange rates this year, and by 2.5 percent in 2024.

“The continued decline in merchandise trade since the last quarter of 2022 has prompted economists at the World Trade Organization to lower their trade expectations for the current year while maintaining more positive expectations for 2024.”

“Positive growth in the volume of exports and imports should resume in 2024, but we must remain vigilant,” said Ralph Osa, the organization’s chief economist.

It is expected that the sectors most affected by business cycles will stabilize and recover as inflation moderates and interest rates begin to decline.

The organization’s forecasts do not cover commercial services trade, but its preliminary data show that growth in this area may be more moderate after the strong recovery in the transportation and travel sectors last year.

The slowdown in merchandise trade growth appears to be broad-based, affecting a large number of countries and a wide range of goods, although some sectors have been severely affected, such as iron and steel, stationery, communications, textiles and clothing, according to the World Trade Organization.

“The exact reasons for the slowdown are unclear, but inflation, high interest rates, the value of the US dollar, and geopolitical tensions are all contributing factors.”

She believed that the real estate sector crisis in China prevents a stronger recovery from taking hold in this country after the consequences of the strict closures associated with the Covid pandemic.