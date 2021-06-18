The closure of one of China’s largest ports could be another “catastrophe in a series of disasters in the global supply chain,” Bloomberg writes, citing the opinion of Nerijus Poskus, vice president of Flexport, which develops software for logistics needs.

The closure of the Yantian terminal amid an outbreak of coronavirus became known at the end of May, and it was assumed that the situation would be dealt with in a couple of days. However, now the port says that normalization is expected only by the end of June, and based on the experience of the crisis in the Suez Canal, it can be predicted that the accumulated cargo will be sorted out in only a few months.

The largest container transport operator in the world, the Danish company AP Moller – Maersk, has already stated that the situation is becoming a problem for the entire world trade.

Related materials Negative growth. The world economy is recovering, but everything is getting more expensive. Why is this happening?

Bloomberg has calculated that 139 container ships are now anchored off the coast of China, about half the average of mid-April to early May. At the same time, some local entrepreneurs were faced with a complete stop of supplies.

Experts have already pointed out that the closure of Yantian could be an even bigger problem than the congestion in the Suez Canal caused by a stuck container ship. Difficulties arose not only in this port, but also in the large terminals closest to it.

In March, ship traffic on the Suez Canal was blocked by the container ship Ever Given. It was possible to remove the vessel from the shallows only after six days, and during this time a traffic jam of several hundred vessels managed to form. The consequences of disruptions in the supply chain have also affected Russia, undermining, in particular, the production of clothing.