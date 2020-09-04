World trade Finnish companies are threatening to be caught between two fires in US and Chinese trade fairs

Companies fear the United States will prevent them from selling products to China. China has also threatened a Finnish company with an export ban. Companies are now expanding their supply chains.

When United States and China fighting for world technological dominance and try to limit each other’s business, Finnish companies also threaten to get caught between the two fires.

“There have been new risks for companies in about a year that they didn’t have to think so carefully before. Now we also have to take into account the political aspects of the world, it is not enough to think only about costs and logistics, ”says a senior economist at the Bank of Finland. Riikka Nuutilainen, which follows the work of China.

He describes the Finns as substitute victims in the match between the United States and China. Of course, US and Chinese companies will suffer the most.

At worst, the sanctions imposed by the United States may prevent a Finnish company from selling its product to China – and it is possible that with the latest Chinese measures, the Finnish company will not be allowed to export its product to the United States.

Companies have woken up to the situation. Head of Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Piritta Asunmaa said at a meeting of the Finland-China Trade Association on Wednesday that Finnish companies are now asking a lot of questions from the State Department about the effects of US-China relations on their operations.

Already The duties and sanctions imposed by the United States on China and Chinese companies also affect Finnish companies that deal with both countries.

The U.S. has long punished Chinese equipment maker Huawei.­

Rising tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States during the trade war have dampened demand.

“This has the effect that even products produced by Finnish companies in China cannot be exported to the United States as before,” says the association’s director of technology industry innovation and economics. Matti Mannonen.

He does not say exactly which Finnish companies are involved.

Also The fight against Chinese technology in the United States hits Finnish companies.

The United States has restricted or blocked Chinese companies such as social media giants Tiktokin and Wechat, as well as equipment manufacturer Huawei in the United States, banned all U.S.-based businesses from doing business with Huawei, and extended the list of companies to which U.S. products may not be exported without special permission.

The United States has expressed fears that Chinese companies will be able to spy on authorities, businesses and citizens through this type of business. At the same time, the United States is trying to curb China’s rapidly rising technological know-how. It is therefore largely a question of competition between countries for future technological dominance.

Mannonen says that the list of US dual-use items has also lengthened, and the United States is careful about their exports.

“There will be difficulties, especially with dual-use products,” Mannonen says of the challenges facing Finnish companies.

The United States fears Chinese applications will collect information from its citizens.­

Dual-use items can also be used for military purposes. In today’s world, anything can end up on the list, as a really large part of electronics can also be used militarily.

The electronics business, on the other hand, is such that parts are made for devices around the world, and in vital semiconductors, a large proportion of companies are dependent on U.S. technology. This is also the case with Nokia and Ericsson, for example, Mannonen says.

If the Chinese business partner of a Finnish company acquiring parts from the United States is on the sanctions list, the Finnish company can no longer sell to the Chinese. As U.S. sanctions lists now seem to be constantly lengthening, the risk of such a situation increases.

The prohibitions and demands imposed by the United States are no longer just due to suspicions against Chinese technology companies. People and companies that the United States has believed to have been involved in the brutal treatment of the Chinese population in Xinjiang, the undermining of Hong Kong self-government, or the military construction of the South China Sea have also ended up on the sanctions lists.

Mannonen says that Finnish companies are already prepared for the situation. During the corona crisis in the spring, many subcontractor chains from around the world broke down. First, the chain broke down in China, and then Finnish companies relied more on other Asian, European and new Finnish suppliers.

“These patterns are now being considered more permanent.”

Although the situation in the United States and China is complicating the conditions of Finnish companies now, in the longer term, the decentralization of supply chains will create security for companies against other threats, Mannonen believes.

Business Responsible for Finland’s foresight work in Europe Sari Arho Havrén monitors how world politics affects Finnish companies. He has been researching and following China for decades.

In addition to decentralizing supply chains, he recommends companies to decentralize export markets.

“So no eggs in one basket.”

Large companies may want to make products in China for China and elsewhere in the world for the rest of the world. According to Arho Havrén, companies around the world are also considering splitting into two companies in two different markets to meet the challenges.

Arho Havrén urges companies to follow the news closely. For example, the United States has just put on its sanctions list many parts of the Chinese giant China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), which in turn owns several companies around the world.

“Many in the world are now avoiding all of these, even if they are not directly on U.S. lists. It is also worthwhile for Finnish companies to study the situation carefully. ”

The CCCC is easily encountered in the world as it is a Chinese giant Silk Road project big factors.

Arho Havrén recalls that if the United States wants to step up its efforts, it will still have a choice of means at its disposal. According to him, in China, for example, there are fears that the United States will try to make it more difficult for Chinese companies to handle foreign payments.

Such a situation would be very awkward for foreigners trading with the Chinese.

“Of course, it feels like this can never happen. But on the other hand, when you look at the pace of events now, you can’t know what else is happening, ”says Arho Havrén.

In the darkest or fastest scenarios it has been suggested around the world that China and the United States would eventually form their very own camps from which countries and companies should choose.

China complains loudly that the United States is already pressuring to choose between countries. And in part this is the case. For example, the United States has put pressure on other states to block Huawei’s access to building 5G networks.

Still, China is not clean in this game. It has long prevented companies like Google and Facebook from operating in China and increasing its own online waste. Now China has also begun to extend its list of technology that should not be exported from China. This can cause more annoyance to non-American companies as well.

China has hinted that it could restrict exports of Nokia and Ericsson equipment manufactured in China if EU countries foreclose Huawei from the 5G market.

During his visit to Norway, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Norway not to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Hong Kong protesters. Norway has previously been subject to Chinese economic sanctions for a similar reason.­

Arho Havrén recalls that the Communist Party, which is leading China, has long been a headache, especially for European states and companies, demanding that they be wary of half the pain points.

A good example of this is the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yin a recent visit to Norway. He warned Norwegians not to give the Nobel Peace Prize to protesters in Hong Kong. There is a threat in the air that Norwegian trade with China would suffer, as happened in a similar case in the past.

Matti Mannonen says that China has used to support its own production and bring its products to Europe cheaply.

“It’s not fair,” Mannonen says.

“The Chinese are straightforward and rude. The EU should show muscle, which is not really what the EU wants to succeed. ”