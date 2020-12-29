World trade Financial Times: An economic agreement on investment between the EU and China is nearing completion

The Commission’s announcement is expected as early as this week, diplomatic sources said.

European Union and China are reaching an agreement in the long-awaited agreement on business investment, The Financial Times said Tuesday.

The agreement aims to create a more level playing field for EU companies operating in the Chinese market.

At a meeting of ambassadors in Brussels on Monday, the European Commission announced the progress of negotiations with China, including on workers’ rights.

No points of contention arose. The Commission’s announcement of an agreement is expected this week, diplomatic sources told the Financial Times.

The EU has sought to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

Agreement the aim is to remove barriers to investment, such as various obligations to set up joint ventures when making investments.

The agreement covers several sectors from industry to financial services, real estate, environmental services and construction, as well as ancillary services to aviation and maritime transport, the Financial Times lists.

With the agreement, the EU aims to reach the same level of investment as the United States has reached in its own negotiations.