Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/12/2023 – 22:24

The World Tourism Organization (WTO) opened this Thursday (14), in Rio de Janeiro, a regional office to boost the sector across the American continent. The entity, which is linked to the United Nations (UN), has its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, and only one other regional office, which is in Saudi Arabia.

The new headquarters in Brazil is the result of negotiations between the federal government and the OMT, which were concluded with the signing of an agreement on October 19, at the organization's 25th General Assembly, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. This Thursday's event was attended by the secretary general of the WTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, the president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo and the minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino

“There is a concerted effort to improve our indicators. We receive an average of 6 million tourists per year. There is a consensus that this number is very small, compared to other countries in the world, and if we take into account Brazil's potential”, said Sabino.

“WTO recognizes that South America is a little visited place and understands the importance of creating this office to talk about tourism policies, professional qualifications, academic training and attracting investments. This space will design the new tourism model that we hope to have from now on”, added the minister.

According to him, the country should close the year 2023 with more than 106 million Brazilians traveling across the national territory. Furthermore, surpassing the mark of 6 million foreign tourists and the 30 billion reais spent by them in Brazil. To improve these brands and attract more people, the government understands that it needs to face some challenges, such as public safety.

“The government recognizes the importance of investments in this area. It has played its role and understands that an adequate way to combat violence, in addition to the overt presence of the police, is through adequate income distribution, in programs such as Bolsa Família. And this is already being reflected in several places in Brazil with a reduction in violence indicators,” he said.

Freixo understands that direct investments in the tourism sector will also help, in the opposite direction, to combat the country's main problems.

“Security is a problem, transportation is a problem, qualified information in a foreign language is a problem. These are issues that tourism helps to overcome. The more tourists we bring, the more we improve security. Tourism will help us. It was like that in Portugal, in Spain, in Colombia. Places that show that tourism is the solution and not something hindered by the problems we have”, said Freixo.

Embratur currently has a data intelligence portal, where diagnoses are made about tourists who come to Brazil. Used by public and private managers, the objective is to provide information that helps improve planning in the sector.

“We hope to reach seven or eight million tourists coming to Brazil within two years. But the collection also needs to be greater. I want international tourists to stay here longer. The more attractive I have to offer, the longer he stays and the more he spends. It is important to invest in projects in this sense. One example, which will start in Rio de Janeiro, is the literary routes project. We will have a plaque identifying where artists and characters from literature and music lived in Rio de Janeiro”, said the president of Embratur.