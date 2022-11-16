How far can a father’s love go to make his offspring happy? After investing all his savings to travel with his son to the World Cup, Lucho Buenaventura is shocked when the Argentine team is out of competition. So, together with his dysfunctional group of friends, he decides to steal the trophy from the world Cup.

on the eve of the world cup Qatar 2022Star+ premiered the series ‘Robo Mundial’, starring Joaquín Furriel along with an outstanding cast of actors and figures from Argentine soccer and sports journalism such as Sergio Goycochea, Oscar Ruggeri and Maximiliano Rodríguez.

“Working with Sergio Goycochea had a great impact on me because I remember the World Cup in Italy where he was one of the great protagonists saving penalties. It is interesting, because the presence of all of them gives reality to the series. It’s not the same as an actor saying during a scene: “We’re out of the World Cup!’ let El Pollo Sebastián Vignolo say it, for example”, comments Furriel in a Zoom conversation with La República and various media outlets in the region.

— How was the interaction with these soccer idols?

— New. What they bring is their personality, because they are themselves. On the other hand, there is the symbolic value, for example, I remember that I asked Goycochea what he thinks about when he is about to save a penalty or if he can sleep the night before a game. If I could embody one of those idols, I would like to be like an avatar and be there when Goycochea saves penalties.

— What has a character like Lucho Buenaventura left you?

— When I read the script, it touched on a theme of a feeling of belonging and the emotion prior to the World Cup that we will experience. In addition, the characters are endearing, I was moved by the father who does everything possible to generate a little happiness for his son. It’s interesting to have made such a likeable and desperate anti-hero, that middle-class anti-hero trying to survive, so common in Argentina.

— Why do you think there is this wave of series and movies with antiheroes?

— The characters in recent decades have all been heroes who showed success, but after what we experienced in the pandemic and the injustices, in a world in crisis, suffering like the one we are living in, it is normal for us to empathize with people who are suffering in different ways. It seems to me that it is not a time for heroes, we would not believe them. The heroes are the everyday ones, who are not made visible by the media. There are many in the schools, in the streets, but those people stopped being visible a long time ago. So these small stories with small realities have the potential to move more than a person who has great economic power and claims to be heroic with a large spaceship that reaches the stratosphere. I think we like the stories of people who come out ahead in the face of adversity.