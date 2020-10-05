new Delhi: World Teachers Day is celebrated every year on 5 October worldwide. This special day is celebrated with the aim of promoting cooperation and improving their condition in the society. The theme of World Teacher’s Day this year is ‘Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future’.

On 5 October 1966, the intergovernmental conference between UNESCO and the International Labor Organization was decided to improve the condition of teachers in Paris. The ‘Teaching in Freedom’ treaty was signed between the two organizations. Since then, the International Teachers’ Day Program is organized every year by UNICEF, the International Labor Organization, UNDP and International Education (EI) together. In this treaty, it was said to make rules related to teachers’ rights, responsibilities, employment, learning and teaching environment.

After this, in the year 1994, UNESCO recommended to celebrate World Teacher’s Day internationally. On the recommendation of UNESCO, a bill was passed after the support of about 100 countries. Since then, World Teachers’ Day is celebrated worldwide on 5 October every year.

Teacher’s day is celebrated on 5 September in India

Teacher’s day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. In India, it is celebrated on 5 September, the birthday of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This tradition has been going on in India since 1962. Celebrating Teachers’ Day began in the memory of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President and second President of the country.

Radhakrishnan, who has been teaching for nearly three decades, represented the country in UNESCO after India’s independence. From 1949 to 1952, he was India’s ambassador to the Soviet Union. In 1952, he was made the first Vice President of the country. Jawaharlal Nehru Government honored him with the Bharat Ratna in the year 1954. He was elected the second President of the country in 1962 as the successor of the country’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

In Singapore, the first Friday of September is celebrated as Teacher’s Day, while in China it is celebrated on September 10 itself. Teacher’s day was celebrated on the first Sunday of October in Russia from 1965 to 1994. When World Teachers Day started being celebrated on October 5 from the year 1994, it was celebrated on this day to coordinate with it.

read this also

Gorakhpur: The teacher who not only teaches children but also teaches

Teachers Day 2020: know why teachers day is celebrated on 5 September every year