The World Swimming Coaches Association (WSCA) issued a statement to members reporting suggestions that will be forwarded to the International Swimming Federation (FINA) regarding the creation of a new category open to transgender athletes.

Since the beginning of the year, the WSCA has been organizing to present a new format of categories to the federation, with three registration options. Thus, there would be exclusive competitions for people declared to be women at birth in the female category, in addition to the male and open categories. In this way, transgender athletes would have the right to register both in the “male” option, if they identify themselves, and in the “open” category.

According to the association, “the introduction of a new and different model in the competitive realm of sport will offer an alternative option to meet the needs of all people”. The association also points out that “swimming is a sport affected by gender and that is manifested through physical differences between men and women” and that “transgender women are, on average, likely to retain the physical advantages listed above, even if the suppression of testosterone is used”.

Swimming coaches also point out that, in addition to gender, other differences are taken into account when organizing categories for competition. “Birth sex categorization remains the most useful and functional division with regard to sport performance. It recognizes the wide range of significant differences in performance between the sexes. Thus, the sport of swimming must maintain the traditional sex categorization – in association with age and, where appropriate, disability – while finding a model of inclusion for transgender athletes”.

In the statement, the association summarizes the history of categorizations in the sport. Before, women competed with men and were naturally at a disadvantage. Since the women’s category was created, more women have entered the sport, as the WSCA recalls. “If we want to protect women’s sport, grow our sport and create fair competition, there is a strong argument that we need to go down the path of history and create a new divide for these trans athletes.”