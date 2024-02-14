Doha – Gregorio Paltrinieri he won the bronze medal in the 800 freestyle at the swimming world championships underway in Doha. The gold went to the Irishman Daniel Wiffen, silver to the Australian Elijah Winnington.

«It's a shame, I was close to second place. Then it doesn't make much difference to go second or third, I had seen that he (Winnington, ed.) was climbing fast. I was a bit “dead” deep down, I lacked closure, but it was a good race.” Now “I don't look too much at 'medal yes' or 'medal no', I'm looking for real emotions, when I do races like this I get excited as if it were the first time – admitted the blue – Once upon a time I would have been worse off, Now I just want to feel that feeling. I feel truly alive when I leave like this, there's so much more up for grabs. Something inside me triggers that is beautiful and that I try to rediscover race after race. Today I was looking for a good feeling and a good emotion.”