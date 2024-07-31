The world surprise came this Wednesday in the midst of the activity of the Olympic Games and oblivious to what is happening in Paris. German coach Jürgen He announced that he is retiring from coaching after putting an end to his experience in the Liverpool.

The German coach, who spent nine years on the Reds bench, ruled himself out as a possible replacement for Gareth Southgate for the England team bench and dropped the bombshell.

Klopp's farewell to Liverpool

“From now on, this is it for me as a coach. I did not resign on a whim, but it was a general decision. I have also coached the best teams in the world,” he said at an event in Germany.

Speaking at the international coaches’ congress in Wurzburg (southern Germany), the Stuttgart-born coach said that being “Southgate’s successor is out of the question,” according to the event’s organisers.

“It would be the biggest loss of prestige in the history of football if you said: I’ll make an exception,” he said, referring to the possibility of interrupting the sabbatical he announced at the end of the season.

Jürgen Klopp says goodbye to Liverpool this Sunday.

“There are many coaches here and the situation where the phone never stops ringing and you can go anywhere is a fortune that few have. However, the timing couldn’t be worse to contact me. I’m going to work on something. I’m too young to only play padel and spend time only with my grandchildren,” he added.

The DT, with a successful passage through Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool He is leaving coaching at the age of 57, but explained that his goal is to continue working in a position where he can be close to football.

“I want to continue working in football and use my experience and contacts to help others. However, at the moment there are no opportunities available. There are no clubs interested, nor are there any countries seeking my services,” he said.

Jurgen Klopp

With EFE.