The main players in world surfing are in Brazil, as, starting next Saturday (22), Itaúna beach, in Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, will be the stage for the 8th stage of the World Surfing Circuit. In the competition, whose competition window will run until June 30th, the Brazilian team will be formed by Olympic champion Italo Ferreira, three-time world champion Gabriel Medina, as well as Yago Dora, João Chianca, Samuel Pupo, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Luana Silva , Tainá Hinckel and Sophia Medina.

WE ARE VERY CLOSE! O #VIVORIOPRO PRESENTED BY CORONA IS TOMORROW! The first call will be at 7am Brasília time! pic.twitter.com/Yoq6HAuP85 — WSL Brasil (@WSLBrasil) June 21, 2024

“Without a doubt, it is the moment we have been waiting for a lot, to compete in Brazil, to be able to be close to our fans, our family, friends and I want to congratulate the entire team that organizes this event, because you really do a job that I can take my hat off to.” ”, declared Italo Ferreira in a press conference held last Thursday (20) at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB).

A Brazilian arrives with a small advantage, that of surfing a wave he has known since childhood, João Chianca. “I believe that the advantage is being Brazilian, being in Brazil, at home, doing what we love. I am a person born and raised in Saquarema, who had the opportunity to see this stage when I was young, sitting next to the athletes, watching them surf the heats and now having the opportunity to compete on such an incredible stage. I was that guy, that little kid who ran after surfers and now I can compete at home, alongside my family and friends. I really hope there are good waves, because the World Circuit is a show in itself”, declared the surfer, who is also known as Chumbinho.

Home Sweet Home… THREE days left until the #VivoRioPro presented by Corona! #WSLBrasil pic.twitter.com/eP8GDmEBJ3 — WSL Brasil (@WSLBrasil) June 19, 2024

In the women’s race at the Saquarema stage, the Brazilian team will be made up of four names: Luana Silva, Tainá Hinckel, Sophia Medina and Tatiana Weston-Webb.

“Our people are the best in the world, they have a lot of passion, a lot of joy, a lot of warmth in the fans. This makes all the difference and competing here in Brazil, for me, is the best stage, because it’s not just a surfing championship”, said the surfer from Rio Grande do Sul, who is one of Brazil’s representatives in the Olympic surfing tournament, which will be held in the Teahupo´o tubes (Tahiti).