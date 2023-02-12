Not less than the glare of the sun, the Emirates are in the world, just as the world is in the Emirates, and we read, hear and follow this expansion in building bridges between the Emirates, and affection as it is an antidote, for the musicians of the hearts questions of existence, and the comma marks spread news to beyond that the world today attends here , On a land characterized by a beautiful dream, and ambitions that the bowl of the sky cannot contain, and the plate of the earth is not sufficient for it, these are the Emirates, whose horses are led by men who seized the reins of the stage and they are armed with the bliss of the idea that is brimming with bright intelligence, and acumen with the splendor of the stars, and the rhythm of the wave.

Less time has passed since the time of the first global summit in 2013, and today its sun appears again on a land that has a large flower arrangement of ideas, and in the arrangement of dreams a thousand, a thousand cubits, and this is what made it top the global scene as a platform that leads passengers to where the bright future lies, and where the sun begins Refining her braids carefully and deliberately, but with great interest in what the peoples aspire to, what the hearts desire, and everything that comes to the mind of the lovers of the comprehensive renaissance, the lovers of beauty in life, and how for us while we are in a country surrounded by knights of hope with rhymes of poetry, and the neighing of purebred Arab horses, we are in a country Its people learned to lead the stage not with theories, nor with the cries of ideology, but with the tenderness of the philosophy of vivid dreams, with the ability of those who belong to life, who go to the future with hearts that loved success, so they were inspired by it to win high ranks, and they walked in paths overflowing with the passion of success, like what a rose overflows with perfumes. They walked in the paths of extremely fertile aspirations, as the fields are in their solidarity for the birth of the palm of loyalty, and the root of success.

When we talk about success, those bright youthful minds, who lead the period of enlightenment and economic renaissance in the Emirates, must stand out in our minds, what earned this leap, radiant luster, and the skill of deer in jumping and overcoming dangers.

When we mention the spotlight in our country, we must shine the eye of the sun on those difficult missions, which are carried out by unknown soldiers, and behind the scenes, for the sake of a new candle in the UAE’s yard, in order to reap new success added to the huge balance achieved by the Emirates with the courage of heroes In institutional work, they have a theme, values, and aspiration, and a difficult number that is difficult to bypass in any country other than the UAE, because in our country there is a leadership represented by the person of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, a leadership that works to create monuments of hope and producers of the future, a leadership that makes efforts, making the UAE today a radiating platform for producing bright dreams, and cultivating aspirations in fertile soil, which are innovative minds and hearts full of love for life. And souls who draw inspiration from historical examples as lessons for the future.