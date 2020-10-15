World Students Day is celebrated every year on 15 October. Popularly known as former President and Missileman is the birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. United Nations declared October 15 as World Students Day in 2010. Kalam was not only a politician, aerospace scientist, but also a teacher. He wanted the world to remember him as a teacher. Former President Kalam was born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram. He did his studies from St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchirapalli. APJ Abdul Kalam was awarded the Bharat Ratna Award in 1997. Former President APJ Abdul Kalam died in Shillong on July 27, 2015, he went to lecture at IIM Shillong, during which he died of a heart attack.

World Students’ Day 2020 theme

This time the theme of World Students Day is’ For people, learn for planet, for prosperity and for peace).

To succeed in your mission, you have to be steadfast in your mission.

-Abdul Kalam

If you want to shine like the sun, then first you have to meditate like the sun.

-Abdul Kalam

Self-confidence and hard work are the best medicine to kill the disease called failure.

-Abdul Kalam

Those who wait only get what they try.

-Abdul Kalam