She collaborated with Shakira and no less than seven of her clips have recorded more than a billion streams. But Karol G has never scored a real hit in the Netherlands. That seems to be changing now. Everything seems to indicate that Si antes te hubiera conocido will be the summer hit of 2024. Who is this Colombian superstar that the southern part of the world has already swooned over?

#World #star #Karol #remained #hidden #Netherlands #summer #hit