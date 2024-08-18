Home World

Katy Perry filmed her new music video in Ibiza, among other places. Apparently, however, she didn’t have a filming permit. Her label has issued a statement.

Ibiza – Artists come up with lots of ideas for music videos. Unusual backdrops are in high demand. In her search for a location for the new music video by Katy Perry and her new single “Lifetimes”, the musician found one on the Spanish Balearic Islands. However, this may now be her downfall, as the local authorities have announced in a Press release explain.

Katy Perry without filming permit? Spanish authorities launch preliminary investigations

The world-famous singer can be seen in her new music video standing and dancing on protected sand dunes in the Parc Natural de ses Salines in the Balearic Islands. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment stated that “in no case did the production company request permission from the ministry to carry out the filming.” Tourists can also be expensive if they commit an offence in the sea.

Preliminary investigations have therefore been launched. However, the General Directorate for the Environment of the Balearic Government also points out that this cannot be considered a “crime against the environment”. In principle, filming photo reports or videos of the sand dunes is permitted. Even in Venice, tourists have to follow some rules.

Katy Perry’s music label responds to allegations: “We have complied with all regulations”

However, the situation is different when taking pictures for advertising or commercial purposes. In this case, permission from the responsible Ministry of the Environment is required. The superstar’s record label has now also commented on the allegations. Capitol Records told The Independentthat all necessary permits were in place. However, it turned out that these were only given verbally.

The label further states: “We have complied with all regulations related to filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this place and the officials tasked with protecting it.” The music video for the single “Lifetimes” was released on August 8th. The video now has more than 3.4 million views on YouTube. (bk)