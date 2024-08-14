Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Many Hollywood celebrities swear by holidays with our neighbors in Austria. Jessica Alba paid another visit to the Alps.

Kitzbühel – Austria attracts tourists from many parts of the world. Thanks to the high peaks, the refreshing lakes and the good food, many millions of holidaymakers come every year. There is something for everyone. For the more wealthy, the 5-star Stanglwirt temple in Kitzbühel is a popular destination. Hollywood star Jessica Alba relaxed there, as she did in 2023, and shared her experiences on Instagram.

Hollywood star stops at famous hotel in Kitzbühel

“Last stop: Austria” is the title of Jessica Alba’s post. The American had previously taken her Insta followers along to various stops on her summer vacation. She was in the French Provence, then in Mykonos, where she spent a few days with her family. Kitzbühel’s mountains now round off the family trip. And the 43-year-old is very fond of them. She shared a total of 14 pictures from her trip, from the Kaiserschmarrn, to a thunderstorm that hit Tyrol on Monday evening, to the view of the mountains.

Alba speaks of the “magic” of her stay. “Obsessed cannot describe enough how much I love it there,” she praised highly and reported on “countless activities, great food and lovely people. We had the best week there,” she wrote in her post declared as an advertisement for the hotel.

Jessica Alba not for the first time on holiday in Kitzbühel

It is not the first time that the actress has promoted the popular holiday destination in Austria. Around a year ago, she visited the mountains in Austria. Just like a year ago, Alba was on holiday with her family. The 43-year-old is always drawn to the mountains by the breathtaking view. Alba was even able to pet cows there, as she proudly showed in one photo.

Jessica Alba enjoyed the view of the Wilder Kaiser in Tyrol from Kitzbühel. © Ursula Düren/dpa

In the comments under her Instagram post, many could only agree with 43-year-old Jessica Alba. “This is my favorite place ever,” commented one user. “I’m glad you had such a good time. Austria is a really beautiful country,” said another. In the popular holiday region of Tyrol, however, a tourism tax recently caused some discussion and criticism. (rd)