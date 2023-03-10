On March 8, International Women’s Day is commemorated with one objective: to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women, promote their empowerment and achieve their full participation in society. The world of football did not forget and they published beautiful messages on their networks celebrating 8M in their own way.
Despite being a Champions League night, the clubs posted different images on International Women’s Day. Of the four teams that played in the European competition yesterday, all uploaded a photo to networks, although PSG and Tottenham Hotspur did so only from the profile of the women’s team.
In the case of AC Milan and Bayern Munich, this message was posted from the club’s main profile.
The great entities of European and world football echoed the celebration and published it like this in their profiles. FIFA announced that 36 women will be part of the “Women in Football Leadership Programme”while UEFA announced the first chapter of its new documentary “Extraordinary Stories”which is based on the Turbine Potsdam women’s team.
In Spain, La Liga uploaded the following image:
Some teams dedicated a video to 8M, as is the case of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, while others celebrated it in the style of the La Liga publication.
But the Spanish team that stands out above the rest is FC Barcelona. We must take off our hats for the great effort that the Blaugrana club has made to give visibility to this important day. They have even modified their profile image to put a purple background, a color that is related to 8M.
