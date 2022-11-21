Chivas de Guadalajara is one of the biggest teams in Mexican soccer. El Rebaño Sagrado is one of the most winning squads, with 12 Liga MX championships in their showcases, and they also boast of being the most popular squad. According to a survey carried out by Consulta Mitofsky, the rojiblancos have the preference of 19.4% of Mexican fans.
Thanks to its participation in international tournaments, Chivas is also one of the most recognized Mexican teams abroad. Íker Casillas, legend of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, recently spoke about Mexican soccer and which is his favorite team in these latitudes.
Although at some point Casillas had mentioned that Cruz Azul was the team he liked the most, now the former Real Madrid and Porto goalkeeper has changed his opinion and opted for Rebaño Sagrado.
The now sports commentator indicated in an interview with the youtuber Werevertumorro that this decision is due to the arrival of his compatriot Fernando Hierro to the sports management of the institution.
“I had sympathy for Cruz Azul, I don’t know why, but now that Fernando Hierro has gone to Chivas, maybe a little to Chivas”
– Iker Casillas to Werevertumorro
Íker Casillas went to the World Cup as a commentator for the Mexican network TV Azteca, with which he also attended the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
