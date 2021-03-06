World Ski Championships | Japan and Austria take the lead in the combined doubles competition – Finland will chase in a minute and 43 seconds

Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen succeeded well in their jumps.

Finland Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen set out for the combined doubles medal match just over a minute back. Herola and Hirvonen finished sixth in the hill section of the doubles race, and the difference to the top is one minute and 43 seconds before the ski section.

Germany, which is fourth on the track, is one minute and 12 seconds behind the hill. Norway, in third place, starts on the track 34 seconds after the top.

Eero Hirvonen jumped 120.5 in the first jump group on the big hill.

“Quite OK. It wasn’t the best. It has been much worse. In that way, I can be satisfied that I was able to dig such a jump, ”Hirvonen said in an interview with Yle.

In the second jumping group, Ilkka Herola jumped 127 meters.

“It wasn’t quite as good as the test jump. I meant to pull my safety to the top. That’s where the style points went. ”

The hill section the winning Japan was in a soaring jumping tune. Akito Watabe and Ryota Yamamoto each jumped 136 meters.

After the first jump group, the top order was as follows: Austria, Japan (+0.10), Norway (+0.22) and Germany (+0.27). Finland was one minute and 13 seconds behind the tip.

Austria Johannes Lamparter jumped the longest jump in the first jump group at 140.5 meters. In the second jumping group Lukas Greiderer jumped another 133 meters, it meant that Austria was leaving right on the heels of Japan two seconds to reach the track. Austria has never won a combined doubles competition.

Reigning world champion Germany will have to give up the gold standard. Eric Frenzel Fabian Riessle defend the championship. Frenzel jumped just 132 meters in the first jump group, and Fabian Riessle failed in the second group when his jump was only 123 meters.