World Ski Championships | In the World Championships in Skiing, the program includes a combined doubles competition, the women’s last ski race and the men’s team hill

The combined speed duo Herola and Hirvonen will ski the World Cup combined favorites in the doubles competition.

Oberstdorf At the World Championships, the last competitions of combined and hill jumping as well as the last type of women’s skiing are played today. The race day starts with the hill jump of the combined doubles at 11 am Finnish time. Representing Finland in the competition Eero Hirvonen and Ilkka Herola.

The cross-country skiing starts at 4 p.m.

The doubles competition is organized on a more difficult hill for Finns, and the condition of the skiing career could only be guessed on the eve of the competition.

“There will be a different type of circumstance compared to previous competitions, which gives the competition an extra spice,” head coach Petter Kukkonen predicted.

The cross-country track on the ski section is a combination of women’s and men’s sprint tracks.

“It’s quite heavy, and we could have an advantage if the weather was also heavy,” Herola, who won the World Championship silver in the normal hill, planned ahead.

Hirvonen, who has just recovered from a wrist injury, is still looking for his best cross-country skiing.

“Skiing was already better in the big hill race than in the team race. Hopefully it will open further and the pace will improve, ”Hirvonen said before the double message.

In the preliminary setup, the Finns have to go skiing as pursuers. The best traction assistance would be provided by Germany Eric Frenzel and Fabian Riessle, if they are leaving at the same time. Norwegian couple Jarl Magnus Riiber and Espen Andersen is the contest winner’s favorite.

The Games the last women’s cross-country ski run is a 30-kilometer joint start with traditional skiing. Finland’s representatives in the competition starting at 1.30 pm are Johanna Matintalo, Laura Mononen, Vilma Nissinen and Krista Pärmäkoski.

Experts agree on the nature of the competition. Skiing will be fast-paced and will be ensured by Norway Therese Johaug.

Finns try to ski the race wisely.

“You have to strive for a good team and at the same time divide your strength so that you can handle it at the end,” Ville Oksanen designed by.

“The situation is going to be pretty heavy anyway.”

Message bronze Pärmäkoski, who settled for Finland, thought that his fitness base would last the first thirties of the season. Crucial is recovery from the stresses of cross-country skiing.

“There’s a tough race ahead on a tough track, and the circumstance can be anything. The trails can be hard or soft, ”Pärmäkoski thought about the race in advance.

“I believe” that I can fight for decency. The mood of the day then decides.

Matintalo predicted a fast-paced competition, where solutions must be made carefully, if necessary also at risk.

“Pace-sharing is probably an important thing, but you can’t stay on your tail. We have to look at the gangs and live according to the situation, ”Matintalo thought.

The last hill jumping competition of the World Championships, the men’s team hill starts at 6 pm Finnish jumpers are Antti Aalto, Niko Kytösaho, Eetu Nousiainen and Arttu Pohjola.