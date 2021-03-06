World Ski Championships | HS follows: Johaug as a favorite for the 30-kilometer joint start race at 1.30 pm, how is Pärmäkoski going?

Finland’s representatives are Johanna Matintalo, Laura Mononen, Vilma Nissinen and Krista Pärmäkoski.

Cross-country skiing The last women’s ski race in the World Championships is a 30-kilometer joint start with Norway There Johaug challenge everyone else with their pace.

Finland’s representatives in the competition starting at 1.30 pm are Johanna Matintalo, Laura Mononen, Vilma Nissinen and Krista Pärmäkoski.

Women’s national team head coach Ville Oksanen said during the race that Finnish skiers should strive for a good group of pees and distribute their forces so that fatigue does not strike at the end.

Krista Pärmäkoski, who solved the message bronze for Finland, was waiting for a tough race on a hard track. Circumstances could be surprising.