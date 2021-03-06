No Result
World Ski Championships | HS follows: Johaug as a favorite for the 30-kilometer joint start race at 1.30 pm, how is Pärmäkoski going?

March 6, 2021
Finland’s representatives are Johanna Matintalo, Laura Mononen, Vilma Nissinen and Krista Pärmäkoski.

Cross-country skiing The last women’s ski race in the World Championships is a 30-kilometer joint start with Norway There Johaug challenge everyone else with their pace.

Women’s national team head coach Ville Oksanen said during the race that Finnish skiers should strive for a good group of pees and distribute their forces so that fatigue does not strike at the end.

Krista Pärmäkoski, who solved the message bronze for Finland, was waiting for a tough race on a hard track. Circumstances could be surprising.

