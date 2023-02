Meribel – Federica Brignone won the silver medal in the giant slalom at the World Ski Championships in Meribel (France). The blue, third after the first heat, was only surpassed by the American Mikaela Shiffrin, who won the gold with 12 cents ahead of the blue.

Third place and medal of bronze for the Norwegian Raghnild Mowinckel. Fifth the other blue, Marta Bassino.