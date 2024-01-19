The world skating champion, the Colombian Luna Shalom Vargaswas docked this Friday in the sector of Engativá of the capital of the Republic.

Vargas was doing her sports practices when she was approached by individuals who threatened her and stripped her of her personal goals.

What is known

The athlete pointed out that the thieves took her bicycle, a cycle computer, according to initial information.

Likewise, it was confirmed that the Bogotá athlete is in good health and has gone to the police headquarters to file a complaint.

Vargas, 20 years old, was world champion in the 2022 tournament and has stood out in regional, national and international competitions.

