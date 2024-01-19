You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Luna Shalom Vargas
Luna Shalom Vargas Instagram
Luna Shalom Vargas
It happened near a shopping center.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The world skating champion, the Colombian Luna Shalom Vargaswas docked this Friday in the sector of Engativá of the capital of the Republic.
Vargas was doing her sports practices when she was approached by individuals who threatened her and stripped her of her personal goals.
(Tragedy in athletics: Shawn Barber, world jumping champion, dies at age 29)(Luis Díaz receives the worst news in Liverpool: Klopp is on alert)
What is known
The athlete pointed out that the thieves took her bicycle, a cycle computer, according to initial information.
Likewise, it was confirmed that the Bogotá athlete is in good health and has gone to the police headquarters to file a complaint.
Vargas, 20 years old, was world champion in the 2022 tournament and has stood out in regional, national and international competitions.
(Barranquilla will not be able to apply to host the Pan American Games, says the Olympic Committee)
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#World #skating #champion #docked #Bogotá
Leave a Reply