With just under 200 days to go before the start of the next edition of the Olympic Games, in Paris (France), World Skate (international skateboarding federation) announced, this Wednesday (10), that it no longer recognizes the Brazilian Skateboarding Confederation (CBSK) as one of its affiliates.

The decision was taken after World Skate determined that both CBSK and the Brazilian Hockey and Skating Confederation (CBHP) should join together so that there would only be one representative of wheeled sports in Brazil.

The international skateboarding federation reported that the Brazilian Hockey and Skating Confederation then proposed that a kind of umbrella federation be created, called Skate Brasil, which would encompass the 13 modalities managed by both CBHP and CBSK and which would be in accordance with the standards from World Skate and the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).

However, World Skate claims that CBSK refused to collaborate with this proposal or present another alternative. As a result, he decided to withdraw CBSK's membership and entrust “the technical, sporting and financial management of skateboarding in all its modalities to the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), including the participation of Brazilian athletes in Olympic qualifying events until the end of the Olympic Games. Paris”.

After this decision, CBSK released a statement in which it regretted the decision and stated that it “was taken arbitrarily, loaded with political content and surrounded by irregularities”.

“CBSk will continue working to manage skateboarding on Brazilian soil, as World Skate cannot interfere with national autonomy over which entity should manage the sport. Therefore, we believe that the Ministry of Sports and the COB will not follow this decision, since, in addition to representing a disastrous and fatal action for the only Olympic sport of the International Federation, it would be accepting violent external interference in the Brazilian sporting order defended by the General Law of Sport”.

The COB also spoke: “The Brazilian Olympic Committee received a letter from World Skate informing that the Brazilian Skate Confederation was disaffiliated after a decision taken by the entity's executive committee. With the definition, CBSk is no longer the representative of the sport in Brazil before the international federation. The only entity affiliated with World Skate in the country is the Brazilian Hockey and Skating Confederation. In light of the information provided by World Skate, the COB will create a task force to take care of the preparation of Brazilian athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will follow the previously defined planning, with full support to those classified and those still seeking qualification for the event” .

The Paris Games will be held from July 26th to August 11th.