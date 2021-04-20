East April 19th, World Simpsons Day is celebrated by fans of the yellow family around the world. The animated series is one of the longest in history and has gained millions of fans over the years due to its particular way of parodying the world, its moving moments, the memes and even the ‘predictions’ that emerged from her.

However, not everyone knows why this particular date was chosen to celebrate Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, since it has nothing to do with its premiere. Learn below how this tribute to Matt Groening’s popular creation, which is heading into its 33rd and 34th seasons, originated.

What is the origin of World Simpsons Day?

Although The Simpsons is a program that exceeds three decades of existence, the initiative to celebrate its day on this date arose five years ago thanks to its fans, who organized with this objective on the Change.org platform. They chose a very important anniversary for this cartoon.

Why is World Simpsons Day celebrated on April 19?

April 19 is not the anniversary of the premiere of the animated series, since it aired for the first time on December 17, 1989. Nor is it the birthday of any of the protagonists or any special commemoration in their world of fiction.

The date commemorates the first appearance of the Simpson family on television: April 19, 1987, during a segment of The Tracey Ullman Show, before they won their own series. “Good night” is the name of the short that aired that night on the popular variety show.

Scene from Good night, the first short of The Simpsons. Photo: Fox

In total, 40 shorts were broadcast between 1987 and 1989, the year in which the Fox network decided to turn the sequences into a series.

Who are the creators of The Simpsons?

The creator of the adventures of the yellow family is the cartoonist Matt Groening. In 1985, the artist received a call from James L. Brooks, Oscar-winning director and producer, to star in an animated short segment on The Tracey Ullman Show.

The first appearance of the Simpson family occurred on April 19, 1987. Subsequently, the chain Fox asked Groening to do a stand-alone series about those characters, the first chapter of which premiered on December 17, 1989 and that, although it was initially agreed for 13 chapters, it enjoyed such success that it allowed it to continue with new episodes until today.

How many episodes of The Simpsons are there in total?

With the episodes pending release in the United States of the current season (32), The Simpsons has 706 chapters since its launch in 1989, making it one of the longest animated series in history. Recently, it was announced that the show was renewed for two more seasons (33 and 34).

The series marked a milestone in its history last Sunday, March 21, by broadcasting its 700th episode. Photo: FOX

What are the characters of The Simpsons?

Main:

Homer

Marge

Bart

Lisa

Maggie.

Secondary:

Ned flanders

Milhouse

Mr. Burns

Moe szyslak

Nelson

Seymour skinner

Krusty the Clown.

Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart make up the Simpson family. Photo: Fox

Where can I see all the episodes of The Simpsons?

In Latin America, Star Channel (formerly Fox Channel) is the chain in charge of transmitting all the episodes of The Simpsons, including the premiere ones. At the moment, only two seasons of the animated series are available on Disney Plus in the region, although it was announced that the rest will be able to be seen on the new Star Plus platform.