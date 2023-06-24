













World Series of Warzone arrives in Latam and we tell you how this competition is going

All you have to do is assemble your trio and prepare for the World Series of Warzone 2023, which will start activities in Mexico, Latam SUR and Latam Norte.

However, the first and second stages of the World Series fo Warzone will have an open phase within the game in which anyone can participate. They will go through a qualifying period and then a final phase. The final of each stage comes with $150,000 in prizes per region. The finals will be broadcast through the official channel of Call of Duty.

We also recommend: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 present their fourth season

North Latin America dates for World Series of Warzone

The first thing you should know is that players from the following countries can participate in this competition: Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and Venezuela.

Source: Activision

Then we have the following hours:

The WSOW Trios Playlist will be available from June 22 at 11AM UTC-6, until June 25 at 8PM UTC-6.

The WSOW LATAM North Open Qualifying will be held in this playlist from 16:00 UTC-6, until 20:00 UTC-6 each day of June 23, June 24 and June 25.

The 45 highest scoring trios will advance to the WSOW LATAM North final. These trios are then joined by 5 guests and face off on 5 maps to earn the most points.

The highest scoring trio advances to the World Series of Warzone Global Finals.

Latin America South dates for World Series of Warzone

You must take into account that those who are in these countries will be the ones who will be able to participate: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

The WSOW Trios Playlist will be available from June 22 at 12PM UTC-5, until June 25 at 9PM UTC-5.

The LATAM S WSOW Open competition will take place in this playlist from 5PM UTC-5, until 9PM UTC-5 each day of June 23, June 24 and June 25.

Source: Activision.

The 45 best trios will advance to the final of the WSOW LATAM South. The ranked trios then face off against 5 guests across 5 maps to earn the most points. The trio with the highest score advances to the global World Series of Warzone competition.

Likewise, Mexico will have its competition separately, with the same schedules mentioned above. From here will come 3 representatives who will attend the global World Series of Warcraft.

In the next link you can check the rules.

More details about World Series of Wazone

The World Series of Warzone Global Finals to be held in Septemberwill pit the top 50 trios in the world against each other in a series of WSOW ranked six-map custom rooms.

Only then will the best trio of Warzone in the world, with half a million dollars at stake. Additionally, each trio will receive travel and lodging as part of their qualification.

You are going to participate? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)