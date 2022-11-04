World Series



Houston Astros just one win away from the title



Houston Astros’ Chas McCormick catches a ball.

Photo: AP/Chris Szagola





Philadelphia The Houston Astros are chasing their second MLB title in the World Series. The 2017 champion won game five against the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.







The Houston Astros need just one win in the World Series to win their second MLB title. On Thursday (local time) the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 away to take a 3-2 lead in the best of seven series.

After three games in Philadelphia, the final series is now moving back to Houston, where the sixth game is scheduled for Saturday. The first team to get four wins wins the title.

“We’re just trying to keep our feet on the ground,” said Houston’s Jeremy Pena. “We’re just going to sit back and play our game.” The Phillies aren’t giving up just yet. “These guys will show up, I guarantee it. They will fight to the end for sure,” announced manager Rob Thomson.

Pena hit a home run in the fourth inning and had a helping hand in the eighth to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. In the last inning, Houston’s Chas McCormick caught a wide Phillies punch in the air, giving the Astros the win.

The Astros could take their second MLB title after 2017 with a win on Saturday. At that time, however, the team from Texas had demonstrably cheated.

(dpa/old)