At least 110 million people is the total number of refugees or forcibly displaced citizens on the planet, according to UN records. A number never before known and behind which are the complexities of different countries of origin and receiving nations. On World Refugee Day, at France 24 we take a look at the key figures of this scourge.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 108.4 million people were displaced and refugees in the world at the end of 2022, as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or disturbances of public order.

It was an increase of 23% compared to the same period in 2021. The trend continues to rise amid the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Sudan, which broke out last April.

The global figure rose to at least 110 million, indicated the latest report from the UN agency, released on June 14.

According to UNHCR data collected up to last February, more than 8,000,000 people have left Ukraine, the majority of them women and children. And more than 5,000,000 became internally displaced, since Russia began the invasion of its neighboring country, on February 24, 2022.

Cyprus is one of the main entry points for refugees into Europe. 6% of the 915,000 inhabitants of the Mediterranean island are asylum seekers, according to figures from local authorities.

Compared to its population size, in 2022 Cyprus became the European Union country receiving the highest rate of asylum applications for the first time, followed by Croatia, according to Eurostat figures for 2022.

France approved 38,789 asylum applications last year, the Interior Ministry and the Refugee Protection Office reported, an overall approval rate of 28%.

A positive response grants the applicant refugee status or subsidiary protection for those who face the risk of persecution in their nation of origin, due to their race, religion or political opinions.

Syrians account for one in five of all migrants in Europe, with more than 6.6 million refugees living in more than 130 countries. Syria has seen most of its population become refugees, even in nations with great complexities such as Ukraine, South Sudan and Venezuela, UNHCR notes.

The vast majority of the world’s refugees, around 76%, are hosted by low- and middle-income countries, according to UNHCR.

The largest refugee populations are in Türkiye, Iran and Colombia. About 70% of those affected live in neighboring countries to their place of origin.

This article was adapted from his original in english