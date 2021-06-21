Genoa – The partnership between Sampdoria and Unhcr. The Sampdoria society donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees five thousand sports items, including competition and training kits which will be sent and made available to the refugees present in the Kakuma camp, in north-western Kenya.

The tweet

“We are grateful to Sampdoria for choosing to support our sport-related project in Kakuma camp – the words of Carlotta Sami, UNHCR spokesperson for Italy, San Marino and the Vatican -. Right now we are celebrating World Refugee Day, whose central message is that “Together we can do anything“Sport is not only a fundamental condition of everyone’s physical and mental well-being, but it is also a crucial factor promoting inclusion and understanding, creates positive relationships between people forced to flee and the members of the communities that welcome them ”.

