How do you get 377 seniors moving at the same time? In the parking garage of software giant Afas and with everyone wearing the same shirt? Very simple. By putting movement star Olga Commandeur in front of the group and by stimulating the we-feeling with exciting music and accompanying steps. Result? A brand new world record moving to music with people over 55.

