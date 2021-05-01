India surpassed this Saturday for the first time the barrier of 400,000 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which makes it the first country to reach that number of daily infections since the pandemic began.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, there were 401,993 new infected, so the total figure is 19.1 million. They were also counted 3,523 fatalities by Covid-19, which brings the total balance to 211,853 deaths.

Many experts estimate that actual figures are much higher to the official ones, because not enough diagnostic tests are carried out and the records on the causes of death are deficient.

In April alone, India detected around seven million cases. However, in relation to its population of 1.3 billion inhabitants, infections are relatively low compared to other countries.

The situation in India has already set off alarms nationally and internationally. For its part, several countries offered help to New Delhi to face pressure on its health system, amid criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for managing the pandemic.

Mass cremations in New Delhi, India, before the collapse of the health system. Photo EFE.

The causes of this devastating second wave can be found in the failure to comply with preventive measures but also in a local variant with a double mutation, which made the Argentine government discourage travel to that country. And there is another data: the low percentage of the vaccinated Indian population, 10%.

Looking at global vaccination statistics, this would not be striking if it weren’t for one key element: India is one of the world’s leading vaccine producers.

In fact, there is the Serum Institute, the world’s largest factory, which supplies vaccines of all kinds around the world, and which began production at AstraZeneca / Oxford months before its approval.

In view of this critical scenario, the authorities of the Asian country limited the exports of their vaccines to supply local demand first. This change set off alarms around the world, including Argentina.

With information from AFP.