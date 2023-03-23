Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, president of BIQ, the Islamic Bank of Qatar, the second-largest financial institution in the Persian Gulf’s largest gas producer, announced yesterday that he would offer at least 6 billion euros to buy Manchester United. This was recognized by sources close to the negotiation of the sale of the most popular club in the United Kingdom, and confirmed by Sky. No one has paid more for a team in the history of professional sports. It is the minimum figure that the owners of the English club, the Glazer family, expected in the last round of offers, whose term closed yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Glazers must decide now if they sell the club to whoever pays them the most, if they follow other criteria, or if they keep 69% of the property, as they have been up to now. The process by which they began the sale, in November, is subject to the last will of a family that shows signs of exhaustion after a decade without being able to win the Premier. Sources close to the Glazers indicate that their desire is to transfer United to the Al-Thani. If they have not closed the agreement so far, it is due to legal scruples: a possible conflict of interest. The link between the Al-Thanis and the fund that owns the property of Paris Saint-Germain is public and notorious.

Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, the aspirant to preside over United, is the son of Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani, former Qatari prime minister between 2007 and 2013, and cousin of Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, father of the emir. This can trigger legal consequences, in UEFA regulations. Article 5.01 of UEFA competitions prohibits the participation of a club if there are indications that it may be controlled by another, even though formally the owners are different persons or entities. That the president of the Islamic Bank of Qatar does not have a relationship of dependency with the emir of Qatar – PSG’s ultimate strategist – is a matter of debate in England.

Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, president of BIQ, the Islamic Bank of Qatar. BIQ

“There is no control ex ante”, points out José Carlos Páez, a lawyer specializing in sports law in Spain and England at the Nebot&Páez law firm. “Those who control the purchase are the English football federation and the Premier, who must ensure that certain prerequisites are met, as is the case in Spain with the CSD. But if it later turns out that both United and PSG qualify for the same European competition, Article 5 applies there, which could leave one of the two out of the tournament.

Whether they accept the Qatari offer or not, the Glazers are one step away from closing a historic deal. The call effect has also attracted the interest of sir Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of the petrochemical company Ineos, whose bid to buy United, if successful, would also result in a world record. Only Rob Walton, owner of American supermarkets Walmart, offered more for a sports partnership. It was in the summer of 2022 and the bid was 4.650 million dollars [unos 4.700 millones de euros, al cambio de la época], earned him the acquisition of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Just under 4,500 million euros Todd Boehly paid for Chelsea, and the appraisers of the multinational consultancies that evaluated the club affirm that anything over 3,000 million was overpriced.

700 million debt

Negotiations between Ratcliffe, the Qatari sheikh and the Glazers have not ceased in the last month. A delegation of lawyers and collaborators of the Al-Thani family visited the United facilities last Thursday. They spent ten hours inspecting the club’s accounts, according to The Athletic. They even visited the training ground and the changing rooms. They had made an offer of 4,500 million and warned that they would raise it. Ratcliffe made the same visit on Friday and also promised to bid more.

United, by economic potential the richest sports company in the United Kingdom, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It has an estimated capital of 4,200 million dollars and a debt of 700 million. It is not worth more than 5,000 million euros, according to independent appraisers. But, as Ratcliffe said in The Wall Street Journal, “How do you decide the price of a painting?”

