A couple from Rinteln, Lower Saxony, Germany, Susanne and Thomas Jerominhave managed to place 600 Christmas trees in their house which, after several renovations, has 180 square meters. It is the world record for largest number of ‘decorated Christmas trees’ in the same place with 600 trees, as confirmed by the German Records Institute (RID). In the decoration they have used 120,000 ornaments, 50,000 lights and thousands of Christmas figures. “It’s impressive,” Thomas Jeromin told Reuters. Regarding his love for Christmas decorations, he noted that he finds it “relaxing.” Trees fill almost the entire house, including the bathroom, but there are two rooms that cannot be accessed: the bedroom and her daughter’s room. “There’s always a room somewhere, or a spot, or a corner, or ceilings, or walls,” said Susanne Jeromin, explaining how they managed to fit so many trees in her house. This family already has broken the record six times: in 2023 they installed 555 trees; three years ago, 444, and, in 2020, 350.