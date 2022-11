The world reached 8 billion inhabitants, this Tuesday (15). 🇧🇷 Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The world reached 8 billion inhabitants, this Tuesday (15). According to estimates by the United Nations (UN), this number is the result of the rapid population increase in the last century, mainly due to the growth in life expectancy.

The world population reached 1 billion inhabitants by the year 1800 and 100 years ago it had not reached 2 billion. But it only took 12 years to grow from 7 billion to 8 billion. However, population growth has been slowing sharply for decades. The annual rate of increase reached 2.2% in 1964 and dropped to less than 1%.

Population growth is concentrated in a few countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India and Nigeria. Currently, China is the most populous country in the world, but it is expected to be overtaken by India by 2023.

According to UN estimates, it will take at least 15 years for the world to reach the next billion people. The UN expects the world to have 9.7 billion people by 2050 and to reach 10.4 billion by 2080.