Israel v Denmark: Thursday, 6:00 p.m.

Israel begins the qualifying phase with an overflowing illusion and it does so because Group F is a priori a quite affordable group. Teams that normally would not have much choice to qualify now can..

They come to this match with the Danes having won their last UEFA Nations League match against Scotland at a quota 3.10, but that doesn’t mean the same thing has to happen. That beat Denmark is paid to 5.

Denmark, meanwhile, lost to Belgium in the same competition, but previously accumulated a winning streak of five games in a row. What’s more, it is a fact that it has more quality in its staff than Israel. That expire is to 1.65 and it is one of our recommended bets.

Of course, the defense of Denmark is not their strong point, at least in their last matches. Against Belgium he received four goals and it is not a bad option to think that he will not be able to keep a clean sheet. That Israel scores a goal is paid to 1.65.

As for proper names, Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is one of the draws on the Danish attacking front. What mark against Israel is paid to 3 and it is not a bad option for this clash.

Safe Play. 18+ Play Responsibly.