World rally star dies in absurd snowmobile accident: video

The rally driver and renowned American youtuber Ken Block died at age 55 in a snowmobile accident on a slope in Utahreported Monday his team Hoonigan Racing Division.

“It is with our deepest regret that we confirm that Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident.Hoonigan Racing Division reported on its website.

(Bills player, in critical condition: collapsed in the middle of an NFL game)

(Pelé: funeral procession advances to the cemetery, the world says goodbye, video)

The pilot died at the scene of the accident, after the snowmobile he was riding fell on top of him after overturning.

Block co-founded the skateboard brand DC Shoes in 1994, and ten years later he sold the firm and began his rally career.

He became a popular figure after posting a 10-episode video series on YouTube showing himself driving stunts on dangerous and bumpy tracks.

According to ‘ESPN’, his videos were viewed more than a billion times and his YouTube channel Hoonigan became the most popular in motorsports.

(This is Damar Hamlin, NFL player hovering between life and death)

(Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: the case is removed, another ‘victim’ falls)

AFP