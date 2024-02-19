The rankings PROVISIONAL Pilots and Manufacturers of WRC World Rally Championship 2024updated after the second stage of Rally Swedenwon by Esapekka Lappi behind the wheel of Hyundai i20 N Rally1. Complete driver standings and team standings FIA WRC World Rally Championship 2024.

WRC DRIVERS 2024 ranking

POS PILOT CAR PTS 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 N Rally1 48 2 Elfyn Evans Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 45 3 Adrien Fourmaux Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport 29 4 Sebastien Ogier Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 24 5 Oct Tanak Hyundai i20 N Rally1 21 6 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai i20 N Rally1 19 7 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 12 8 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 11 9 Oliver Solberg Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 8 10 Sami Pajari Toyota Yaris Rally2 6 11 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai i20 N Rally1 6 12 Georg Linnamäe Toyota Yaris Rally2 4 13 Roope Korhonen Toyota Yaris Rally2 3 14 Nikolay Gryazin Citroën C3 Rally2 3 15 Pepe López Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 2 16 Mikko Heikkila Toyota Yaris Rally2 2 17 Yohan Rossel Citroën C3 Rally2 1 18 Lauri Joona Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1 19 Grégoire Munster Ford Puma Rally1 1 WRC Drivers Ranking 2024

2024 WRC MANUFACTURERS ranking

POS. MANUFACTURER PTS 1 Hyundai Motorsports 87 2 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC 87 3 Ford M-Sport 47 2024 WRC Constructors' Ranking

Read also:

→ 2024 WRC CALENDAR

→ All about the WRC

Elaborare magazine, the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!