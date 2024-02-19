The rankings PROVISIONAL Pilots and Manufacturers of WRC World Rally Championship 2024updated after the second stage of Rally Swedenwon by Esapekka Lappi behind the wheel of Hyundai i20 N Rally1. Complete driver standings and team standings FIA WRC World Rally Championship 2024.
WRC DRIVERS 2024 ranking
|POS
|PILOT
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Thierry Neuville
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|48
|2
|Elfyn Evans
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|45
|3
|Adrien Fourmaux
|Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport
|29
|4
|Sebastien Ogier
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|24
|5
|Oct Tanak
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|21
|6
|Esapekka Lappi
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|19
|7
|Takamoto Katsuta
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|12
|8
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|11
|9
|Oliver Solberg
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|8
|10
|Sami Pajari
|Toyota Yaris Rally2
|6
|11
|Andreas Mikkelsen
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|6
|12
|Georg Linnamäe
|Toyota Yaris Rally2
|4
|13
|Roope Korhonen
|Toyota Yaris Rally2
|3
|14
|Nikolay Gryazin
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|3
|15
|Pepe López
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|2
|16
|Mikko Heikkila
|Toyota Yaris Rally2
|2
|17
|Yohan Rossel
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|1
|18
|Lauri Joona
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|1
|19
|Grégoire Munster
|Ford Puma Rally1
|1
2024 WRC MANUFACTURERS ranking
|POS.
|MANUFACTURER
|PTS
|1
|Hyundai Motorsports
|87
|2
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC
|87
|3
|Ford M-Sport
|47
