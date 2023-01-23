The rankings provisional pilots and builders of the World Rally Championship 2023WRC updated after the first round of Monte Carlo Rallywon for the ninth time in his career by Sebastien Ogierat the wheel of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybridin front of the teammate Kalle Rovanperäas well as reigning World Champion.

Drivers standings and complete team standings of FIA WRC World Rally Championship 2023.

WRC 2023 RIDERS standings

POS PILOT CAR PTS extension 1 Sebastien Ogier Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 26 2 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 23 3 Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20N Rally1 17 4 Elfyn Evans Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 15 5 Ott Tanak Ford Puma Rally1 14 6 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 8 7 Dani Deaf Hyundai i20N Rally1 6 8 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai i20N Rally1 4 9 Yohan Rossel Citroën C3 Rally2 2 10 Nikolay Gryazin Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 1 WRC 2023 drivers standings

WRC 2023 CONSTRUCTOR standings

POS. TEAM PTS extension 1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC 51 2 Hyundai Motorsport 27 3 Ford M-Sport 16 Constructors classification WRC 2023

