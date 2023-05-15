The rankings provisional pilots and builders of the World Rally Championship 2023WRC updated after the fifth round of Rally of Portugalwon by Kalle Rovanperä on Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

Drivers standings and complete team standings of FIA WRC World Rally Championship 2023.

WRC 2023 DRIVERS ranking after the RALLY PORTUGAL

POS PILOT CAR PTS extension 1 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 93 2 Ott Tanak Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport 77 3 Sebastien Ogier Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 69 4 Elfyn Evans Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 69 5 Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20N Rally1 68 6 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai i20N Rally1 46 7 Daniel Deaf Hyundai i20N Rally1 35 8 Craig Breen Hyundai i20N Rally1 19 9 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 18 10 Gus Greensmith Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport 16 11 Oliver Solberg Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 15 12 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport 14 13 Yohan Rossel Citroën C3 Rally2 8 14 Emil Lindholm Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 6 15 Andreas Mikkelsen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 4 16 Nikolay Gryazin Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 3 17 Ole Christian Veiby Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 2 18 Teemu Suninen Hyundai i20N Rally2 1 19 Sami Pajari Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1 20 Kajetan Kajetanowicz Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1 WRC 2023 Drivers Standings

WRC 2023 TEAM standings

POS. TEAM PTS extension 1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC 194 2 Hyundai Motorsport 165 3 Ford M-Sport 130 Team WRC 2023 standings

