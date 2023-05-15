The rankings provisional pilots and builders of the World Rally Championship 2023WRC updated after the fifth round of Rally of Portugalwon by Kalle Rovanperä on Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.
Drivers standings and complete team standings of FIA WRC World Rally Championship 2023.
WRC 2023 DRIVERS ranking after the RALLY PORTUGAL
|POS
|PILOT
|CAR
|PTS extension
|1
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|93
|2
|Ott Tanak
|Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport
|77
|3
|Sebastien Ogier
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|69
|4
|Elfyn Evans
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|69
|5
|Thierry Neuville
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|68
|6
|Esapekka Lappi
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|46
|7
|Daniel Deaf
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|35
|8
|Craig Breen
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|19
|9
|Takamoto Katsuta
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|18
|10
|Gus Greensmith
|Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport
|16
|11
|Oliver Solberg
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|15
|12
|Pierre-Louis Loubet
|Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport
|14
|13
|Yohan Rossel
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|8
|14
|Emil Lindholm
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|6
|15
|Andreas Mikkelsen
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|4
|16
|Nikolay Gryazin
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|3
|17
|Ole Christian Veiby
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|2
|18
|Teemu Suninen
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|1
|19
|Sami Pajari
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|1
|20
|Kajetan Kajetanowicz
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|1
WRC 2023 TEAM standings
|POS.
|TEAM
|PTS extension
|1
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC
|194
|2
|Hyundai Motorsport
|165
|3
|Ford M-Sport
|130
