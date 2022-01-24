The PROVISIONAL rankings pilots and builders World Rally 2022, updated after the first appointment on Monte Carlo Rally, won by Ford Puma Rally1 with Sebastien Loeb.

👉 WRC 2022 CALENDAR

WRC 2022 RIDERS rankings

POS PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Sébastien Loeb Ford Puma Rally1 27 2 Sébastien Ogier Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 19 3 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 17 4 Craig Breen Ford Puma Rally1 15 5 Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 N Rally1 11 6 Gus Greensmith Ford Puma Rally1 10 7 Andreas Mikkelsen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 6 8 Elfyn Evans Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 4 9 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 4 10 Erik Cais Ford Fiesta Rally2 2 11 Nikolay Gryazin Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1

WRC 2022 MANUFACTURERS classification

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Ford M-Sport 42 2 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC 39 3 Hyundai Motorsport 13 4 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG 8

