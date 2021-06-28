The PROVISIONAL rankings pilots and builders World Rally 2021, updated after the sixth appointment of Safari Rally Kenya, dominated by Toyota who brought home one double with Ogier and Katsuta.
Complete drivers and team rankings of the 2021 FIA WRC World Rally Championship.
Classifications WRC 2021 Drivers
|POS
|PILOT
|CAR
|POINTS
|1
|Sébastien Ogier
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|133
|2
|Elfyn Evans
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|99
|3
|Thierry Neuville
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|77
|4
|Ott Tanak
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|69
|5
|Takamoto Katsuta
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|66
|6
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|56
|7
|Gus Greensmith
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|34
|8
|Dani Sordo
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|31
|9
|Adrien Fourmaux
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|30
|10
|Craig Breen
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|24
|11
|Mads Østberg
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|12
|12
|Jari Huttunen
|Hyundai i20 R5
|10
|13
|Teemu Suninen
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|9
|14
|Esapekka Lappi
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|7
|15
|Andreas Mikkelsen
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|6
|16
|Oliver Solberg
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|6
WRC classification 2021 Builders
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Toyota Racing
|273
|2
|Hyundai Motorsport
|214
|3
|Ford M-Sport
|109
|4
|Hyundai 2C Competition
|28
