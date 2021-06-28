The PROVISIONAL rankings pilots and builders World Rally 2021, updated after the sixth appointment of Safari Rally Kenya, dominated by Toyota who brought home one double with Ogier and Katsuta.

Complete drivers and team rankings of the 2021 FIA WRC World Rally Championship.

👉 WRC 2021 CALENDAR

Classifications WRC 2021 Drivers

POS PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Sébastien Ogier Toyota Yaris WRC 133 2 Elfyn Evans Toyota Yaris WRC 99 3 Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 77 4 Ott Tanak Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 69 5 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota Yaris WRC 66 6 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota Yaris WRC 56 7 Gus Greensmith Ford Fiesta WRC 34 8 Dani Sordo Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 31 9 Adrien Fourmaux Ford Fiesta Rally2 30 10 Craig Breen Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 24 11 Mads Østberg Citroën C3 Rally2 12 12 Jari Huttunen Hyundai i20 R5 10 13 Teemu Suninen Ford Fiesta WRC 9 14 Esapekka Lappi Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 7 15 Andreas Mikkelsen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 6 16 Oliver Solberg Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 6

WRC classification 2021 Builders

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Toyota Racing 273 2 Hyundai Motorsport 214 3 Ford M-Sport 109 4 Hyundai 2C Competition 28

Hyundai is reigning World Constructors Champion

All about the WRC

