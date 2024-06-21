The presence of State in the public administration is what makes possible the implementation of programs and policieswhich in turn is the first line of guarantee of the social rights; public services (e.g. health and education); he maintenance of order and investment in infrastructure for growth and development. For these objectives, the role played by public administration—at all levels—is fundamental for the rationality of the State as a political organization and the well-being of the population. The functions of public administration provide a functional meaning to the State, so its action under certain principles enables relationships of collaboration, cooperation and order between society.

The importance to have a effective public administration for the management of public affairs to obtain good results for society. This is highlighted in the United Nations Public Administration Day (June 23)), date set by the UN General Assembly to stimulate and celebrate the value of public services and highlight their contribution to individual and collective development. In addition, it is an annual reminder, pertinent to recognize the need for modernization of administrations, orientation towards results, the formation of professionalizing and innovation schemes for continuous improvement.

I highlight this commemoration because in the case of Mexicomeasurements such as that of the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact (ENCIG) and the study “Panorama of Public Administrations in Latin America” published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), suggest a gradual improvement in citizen confidence in the governments and therefore in the public administrations. The ENCIG in its 2023 edition, published in March 2024, shows that some of the public services with the best percentage records of the level of general satisfaction are public university education (81.6%), electric energy (78%), public education from primary to high school (71%) and drinking water (50.7%).

The scenario presented by the data demonstrates the value given to the functions linked to the satisfaction of individual and household needs in Mexico. Furthermore, the OECD document points out a substantive improvement—in the case of Mexico—in trust in the federal government, which went from 41% in 2008 to 53% in 2022. The explanations may be diverse, however, Many of them are related to the level of satisfaction that citizens experience when interacting with public administrations in procedures and services, as well as attention through social programs and public policies.

At the international level, there are several institutional efforts to improve the performance of government action. There is a consensus on the relevance of the actions of public administration in achieving objectives of the highest importance and, therefore, the need for them to be spaces of innovation and permanent modernization. Consequently, if public problems change, then public administration organizations must be – as argued by the United Nations – receptive and adaptive to new needs. This thesis suggests that administrations should generate self-evaluation schemes and also link with external inspection and evaluation entities to improve processes, policies, programs, procedures and services.

If public administrations create virtuous dynamics to strengthen their areas of improvement, then their actions in addressing social needs will be more efficient.

